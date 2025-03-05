Rooney insists Arsenal whiz Nwaneri ready for England

Tribal Football
Former England captain Wayne Rooney says Arsenal teen Ethan Nwaneri deserves a first Three Lions call.

Rooney was reacting to Nwaneri's goalscoring performance in Arsenal's win at PSV last night.

"I think he is definitely (ready for his first England call-up). Over the last couple of years with England, we've seen players getting an opportunity with England who haven't deserved the opportunity," said Rooney on Amazon Prime.

"That's my opinion. I think Nwaneri, he's showing he's got the temperament the right attitude to be in that squad. 

"If he keeps doing what he's doing he'll have a great chance." 

