Nwaneri to cement his place under Arteta at Arsenal as injury crisis continues

Ansser Sadiq
Ethan Nwaneri is set for an extended spell in Arsenal’s starting XI as he continues to make his mark in an impressive breakthrough campaign.

The 17-year-old has stepped up in Bukayo Saka’s absence, shining on the right wing and delivering a pinpoint cross for Mikel Merino’s opener in Saturday’s vital win over Leicester.

Nwaneri made history in 2022 when he became the youngest-ever Premier League player, debuting for the Gunners at just 15 years and 181 days old.

He now has his sights on surpassing Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen, who hold the record for most goals by a Premier League player under 18 with nine each.

The Arsenal starlet has already netted seven times this season, including three goals in both the league and Carabao Cup, plus one in the Champions League.

With several key players sidelined, Nwaneri has the perfect opportunity to cement his place in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the rest of the campaign.

