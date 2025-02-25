Arteta confirms Nwaneri is fit to face Forest this week after fears he was fatigued

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal have received a boost as Mikel Arteta confirmed Ethan Nwaneri is fit to face Nottingham Forest. 

The 17-year-old sparked concern when he was substituted during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham, with Arteta later suggesting it was due to fatigue. 

After further assessment this week, Arsenal have given Nwaneri the green light to be available for Wednesday’s Premier League clash at the City Ground. 

Arteta told reporters: "Ethan, he was just cramping (against West Ham).  

“Obviously his loads has been very different in recent weeks, but he is fine." 

