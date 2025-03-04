Tribal Football
Arsenal defender Timber: Great to be part of start of Nwaneri's career

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber admits he's enjoying playing alongside teen Ethan Nwaneri.

The attacking prospect has been a revelation for the Gunners this season.

Ahead of their Champions League clash at PSV Eindhoven last night, Timber says he's happy being part of Nwaneri's career just as it begins.

Timber said at his UEFA media conference: "It's great to see, great to be a part of (his career).

"I can't wait to see what the future brings for him, and hopefully he can show some magic."

