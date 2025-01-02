Man City's Walker could join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia this summer

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker could link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

The right-back is on the chopping block as City contemplates major squad changes.

Per The Mirror, he is very likely to leave City in the summer, but may even move this winter.

Walker has played more than 200 times for the club, moving to City from Tottenham in 2017.

But his form has dipped in the past six months and he has slowly lost the favor of boss Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard may be ready to bring in fresh legs, especially in such an important position as full-back.