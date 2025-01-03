Man Utd ace Rashford resists multiple Saudi offers

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has turned down the chance to sign for Saudi Pro League clubs.

Rashford has been offered big money deals by three clubs from the Middle East, per The Mail.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he has decided that he will only leave United for a team in a competitive league.

The source states that even £35 million per year did not tempt him to move along.

Rashford is thinking about his England future when he makes a decision about where to play next.

United manager Ruben Amorim has sidelined the forward from several of his math day squads of late.