Man Utd said to accept any offer that comes for Casemiro this January

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could leave the club in the winter window.

The Brazilian is out of favor with manager Ruben Amorim, as he is only used as a backup option.

Casemiro does have a contract at United until the summer of 2026, which is on mega wages.

However, Fabrizio Romano states that if a good offer arrives, United are likely to accept.

The rest will depend on the player, as he will have to agree to any sale this month.

Casemiro may want to wait for the summer when more teams have funds available to pursue him.