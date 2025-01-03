Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd prepare Rashford swap proposal for Napoli-owned Osimhen
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit

Man Utd said to accept any offer that comes for Casemiro this January

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd said to accept any offer that comes for Casemiro this January
Man Utd said to accept any offer that comes for Casemiro this JanuaryAction Plus
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could leave the club in the winter window.

The Brazilian is out of favor with manager Ruben Amorim, as he is only used as a backup option.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Casemiro does have a contract at United until the summer of 2026, which is on mega wages.

However, Fabrizio Romano states that if a good offer arrives, United are likely to accept.

The rest will depend on the player, as he will have to agree to any sale this month.

Casemiro may want to wait for the summer when more teams have funds available to pursue him.

Mentions
CasemiroAmorim RubenSchmid RomanoManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Nassr launching move for Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd sent official to watch FC Porto stars who could fit into Amorim's system
Ronaldo: Don't blame Amorim; Man Utd must remove sickness inside club