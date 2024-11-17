Ronaldo Nazario wants to be president of the CBF and sign Guardiola for Brazil

Former player and current businessman Ronaldo Nazario wants to become president of the CBF, the Brazilian Football Confederation, and sign coach Pep Guardiola to lead the Brazilian national team.

Ronaldo, who left the Cruzeiro management this year, selling his shares to businessman Pedro Lourenço, would, according to Sport, like to run for the CBF presidency in next year's elections.

Although Ednaldo Rodrigues' term of office ends in 2026, the elections to elect the new CBF president will be held next year. Ednaldo intends to stand for re-election and could face competition from the eternal idol of Brazilian football.

"The Phenomenon, since his playing days, has been weaving a network of contacts in the business, social and political elite and even in the highest judicial spheres, which he will now activate, along with his charisma and legacy as one of the best footballers in history, to make known his candidacy for the presidency of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)," Sport published.

Among his plans for the CBF would be the desire to have Pep Guardiola as coach of the Brazilian national team. Interest in the Spanish coach, a champion wherever he has coached, currently at Manchester City, has again been speculated in recent weeks. However, Pep has turned his attention to City's current form, which has gone four games without a win.

Ronaldo "The Phenomenon" already revealed in 2012 that he would like to be president of the CBF one day. When he was in charge of Cruzeiro, the former player was a fixture at CBF meetings. Today, he is still the owner of Spanish top flight club Real Valladolid.