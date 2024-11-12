Man City prepared to pay £50M for Zubimendi's release clause this January

Manchester City have been handed a boost in their hopes of signing a top defensive midfielder.

Manchester City have been handed a boost in their hopes of signing a top defensive midfielder.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Citizens may even go into the market in January, given the injury to Rodri that will keep him out till next season.

Per The Sun, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has changed his mind about not playing in England.

He rejected Liverpool last summer, but is now amenable to moving clubs in January or next summer.

City are now prepared to pay the £50.3 million fee that is Zubimendi’s release clause.

As such, La Real will not be able to stop the midfielder leaving, if that is his ultimate wish.