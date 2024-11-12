Rodri knew Guardiola was leaving Man City when he signed for the club

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City star and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has spoken about manager Pep Guardiola and whether their futures are tied together.

The Spaniard has been going on the rounds in Spain to talk to various outlets since his Ballon d’Or win.

Rodri, who is out with an ACL injury and will likely miss the rest of the season, admitted he may stay at City beyond this summer even if Guardiola leaves.

He stated: "You want to be surrounded by the best and there will be a before and after Pep. 

“When I signed, they told me that Guardiola was leaving but he is very ambitious. 

“When he is gone, things will change but City will continue to be City."

