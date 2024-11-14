Barcelona chief Deco floats Haaland signing idea

Barcelona chief Deco has floated the idea of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland arriving to succeed Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski will turn 37 this season and Deco admits a succession plan must be put together.

He told Mundo Deportivo: “It’s not a priority because we have to focus on this season. Of course we have to do the work of the future, but if we are working more on the future, we forget about the present.

"We have to think about what we have to do now and not what we have to do in the future because what happens this season can condition the future. It is not enough for us to be alone thinking about the future. The work of the future is being done, it is being fulfilled.

“What I hope is that Lewandowski continues at the same level that he is showing. For me he is one of the best professionals I have seen in my life. It is not by chance that he is where he is and that he has scored all the goals he has scored or that he is at 36 years of age at his level.

"They are players who only reach where they are being high-level professionals and above the others. We are happy because he is connecting well with the team, he is scoring goals.”

Deco added, “I think it’s very difficult to find a striker like Robert today. There are one or two of this level. Maybe Haaland or someone else. There are not so many of this level available. But we’re not going to be obsessed with looking for any strikers now because we’re going to focus first on what Robert can do. I surely think he’s happy to be here. He’s a winner and if we have an important season I think he’ll want to continue.”