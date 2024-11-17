Ronaldo hoping for the best for Amorim at Man Utd

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo hopes Ruben Amorim can get things right at Manchester United.

The former United star, now with Al Nassr, was speaking after scoring in Portugal's Nations League win against Poland on Friday.

Speaking in the mixed zone, Ronaldo wished the former Sporting coach and former teammate "all the luck in the world".

Ronaldo said, "I wish him all the luck in the world because Manchester needs it!"

He also said, "I like playing for the national team and I really like coming here. Scoring goals and putting in good performances also helps."