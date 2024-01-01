Romero takes swipe at Spurs top brass after Arsenal defeat

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero took aim at the top brass after defeat at home to Arsenal.

Romero reposted a critical message on social media regarding Spurs' failure to fly home their international players earlier in preparation for the derby.

The message from an Argentine journalist stated Spurs "gave an advantage" to Arsenal because they were "the only Premier League club that made their players come back from their national teams without their own logistics (organised by the club)", meaning their "players arrived with less rest than the others".

Romero reposted the message on social media, though later deleted it after the viral response.

While Romero and his fellow internationals returned to training on Friday, Arsenal laid on a private jet to have their Brazilians back for Thursday's session.