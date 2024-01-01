Arsenal attacker Martinelli: Gabriel deserved that!

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli was happy to win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Gabriel Magalhaes scored the only goal of the game for the 1-0 win.

Martinelli later said: “We are buzzing!

“After the game, we were really happy, we have to enjoy this victory. We know the importance of this game, not just for us, but for the club and for the fans. We are really happy to make them happy.

“It’s always really good to win against them. These days are even bigger when you win against them.

“I really like these kinds of games. They’ve got a really high line, it’s good for the wide players. We had a really good game and I’m really happy with the performance.”

On Gabriel, he added: "He is really happy, he deserved that. He’s a guy that deserves everything that he’s been achieving, so happy with him, the performance and his goal.”