Arteta hails Arsenal character after victory at Tottenham

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed his players' character after victory at Tottenham.

The Gunners dug deep to snatch a 1-0 win thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes' goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

A delighted Arteta said afterwards: "It's unbelievable, I don't know when it happened in our history. After the international break, we had a few blows. How the team reacted was magnificent. It showed a lot of maturity from the team.

"When they get into the final third, it's very difficult because they have a structure. We were missing vital players and we had to react to that. I'm very pleased.

"We had to adjust and use different players and qualities. I was hoping they would do something with the ball and we did it. Sometimes better than others. They are a really good side.

"When we have to defend in deeper areas, we did it really well. There are things to improve but we have another victory here and it's huge. I know how our supporters will feel about this so enjoy it."