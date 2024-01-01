Arsenal defender Timber: Feeling fit and winning at Spurs is amazing

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was proud of his role in victory at Tottenham on Sunday.

The Gunners earned a hard-won 1-0 triumph thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes' goal.

Timber later said: "You know how bad the fans want to win this game but it's the same for every game. You prepare for every game the same way but it felt really nice winning this one.

"Another clean sheet which is really good from our team. Credit to Spurs, they started really well but we showed again today it's really hard to score against us. We need just one goal to win the game.

"I am really, really enjoying it even with all these games coming up. The feeling of being fit is an amazing feeling.

"It's a true honour. We showed up today and credit to everyone who came in."