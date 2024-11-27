Romanov: I was ready to buy Liverpool - and fund it with Gerrard's sale

Vladimir Romanov has revisited almost buying Liverpool when he was running Hearts.

At the time, he was also owner of FBK Kaunas and came close to buying Liverpool when offered the club by the then owners.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled to Sport-Express: "The owners of Liverpool in the game with Kaunas made me an offer to buy the club for 200 million (euros).

"I thought it would be interesting to test yourself at this level. Liverpool seemed to have an established team, but performed unevenly. Even in the match at which I was offered their proposal, Kaunas did not suffer much in comparison to the British. We were also the first to score, but in the end we lost (1:3).

"In principle, with Liverpool at that time, business relations had already developed. I could even take a few guys from the reserves of Liverpool to Hearts, I looked through them, but still refused their services.

"In general, I understood that I could afford to raise this club with history to a new level. And most importantly, — I wanted to compete with Roman Abramovich. It is clear that Chelsea had a huge budget, but I also threw the glove at Celtic and Rangers in Scotland. That would be a new challenge for me!"

Romanov continued: "I then had an assistant, Spaniard Pedro. I asked him to conduct an assessment of the property. He calls me back in three hours: 'Their only property costs at least 400 million. Land, infrastructure'. I ask: 'Is there a place where you can stick a shopping complex?' — 'Can do'. I'm then calling Oleg Deripaske: 'Let's go to bed 100, buy'. He did not get into this business.

"I thought to myself, I weigh. I buy for 200 million, and in case of lack of finance, you can sell (Steven) Gerrard. At the same time, of course, I reasoned who I could replace him with.

"Of course (sell Gerrard). Already half of the amount had been rejected. Incidentally, I asked this question to the owner of Liverpool: 'Why don't you sell him for the sake of saving your financial situation?'. He replied: 'This is permissible for you, and the fans simply will not understand me, I still live here'.

"I would offer him primarily to Roman Abramovich. I think he would have torn Gerrard with his hands to take him to Chelsea.

"I would ask modestly — 120 million."

On why the deal fell through, Romanov also said: "It took time. Conduct an audit, withdraw such funds for purchase. While thinking, the Americans acquired Liverpool for 400 million. Well, what can I do ... Perhaps I could not have done it. Maybe the fans would remember the phrase that I said in an interview in 2004: 'England has not been a champion for 40 years and another 40 will not be'. Well, wait another 20 years..."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play