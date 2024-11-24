UK's biggest clubs scout Motherwell teen Miller

The UK's biggest clubs are watching teen Lennon Miller.

Ahead of the January market, the Scottish Sun says Celtic and Rangers scouts were joined by talent spotters from Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa as Miller captain Scotland U19 in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with France at Falkirk.

Miller is the son of former Aberdeen and Scotland striker Lee and made his debut for Well two years ago at 16 years of age.

The midfielder is tied to Well until 2026 and is rated at around £4m.

