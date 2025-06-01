Roma see Sunderland skipper Neil as first signing of Gasperini era

Promoted Sunderland face a battle to keep hold of captain Dan Neil.

The Sun says Roma are targeting the Republic of Ireland midfielder this summer market.

Roma are prepared to bid £15m for the 23 year-old.

The Giallorossi are eager to open talks with Sunderland for Neil, who could become the first signing of incoming coach Gian Piero Gasperini. The veteran coach has just announced he is leaving Atalanta, with Roma talks now in it's final stages.

Neil has played 197 times for Sunderland, scoring 12 goals and laying on 20 assists.