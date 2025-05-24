Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp lays out coaching plans: It's bull****

Tribal Football
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a return to the dugout in the coming years.

Currently Red Bull's global football director, Klopp has been linked with Roma and Real Madrid in recent months.

But speaking at a LFC Foundation event, the German said: "I'm not going to Roma.

"If you come across any rumors suggesting that I will take a coaching job in the next few years, it's bull****. You can say that first."

Klopp will be at Anfield on Sunday to see Liverpool face Crystal Palace ahead of the Premier League trophy ceremony.

