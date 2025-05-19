Chelsea surprise contender for departing Ajax coach Farioli

Tribal Football
Roma and Tottenham are early contenders to land departing Ajax coach Francesco Farioli.

The Italian has announced he is leaving Ajax after just the one season in Amsterdam, with the club confirming the decision this morning.

TMW says Tottenham, where Ange Postecoglou is under pressure, is a potential destination, as is Roma, with Claudio Ranieri stepping down at the end of the season.

Chelsea have also been mentioned, where Enzo Maresca could be  under pressure should they fail to clinch Champions League qualification in the final round of the Premier League season.

Farioli said, "The management and I have the same goals for the future of Ajax, but we have different visions and timeframes on how we should work and operate to achieve them.

"Given these differences in the principles and foundations of the project, I feel deep in my heart that this is the best time for us to separate."

