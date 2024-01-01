Aina hints at being open to new Forest contract talks

Nottingham Forest fullback Ola Aina has hinted he's open to discussing a new, long-term contract.

It emerged this week that Forest were keen to secure Aina to a longer agreement after an impressive start to the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

And the Nigeria international told BBC Radio: "All I can say is I am really happy at Forest. Fantastic club, I feel at home and we're just building.

"I'm building, the club's building. Let's just see what happens in the future.

"Last season was difficult at times but the mood and energy around the club was still positive and I feel like we've built on that. There is definitely a good feeling around the club because we've started well and we just want to build on each performance every week.

"We've always been together. Going through those difficulties last season has helped bring the team together, but even without those difficulties I think we're a close-knit team and it does show on the pitch. We're ready to fight for each other and do that extra bit of each other."