Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
The guarantee? Why Brazilian football is sweating on Chelsea being ready for Estevao Willian
Newcastle striker Isak suffers toe injury and could miss Fulham clash
Merino closer to Arsenal debut

Aina hints at being open to new Forest contract talks

Aina hints at being open to new Forest contract talks
Aina hints at being open to new Forest contract talksAction Plus
Nottingham Forest fullback Ola Aina has hinted he's open to discussing a new, long-term contract.

It emerged this week that Forest were keen to secure Aina to a longer agreement after an impressive start to the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And the Nigeria international told BBC Radio: "All I can say is I am really happy at Forest. Fantastic club, I feel at home and we're just building.

"I'm building, the club's building. Let's just see what happens in the future.

"Last season was difficult at times but the mood and energy around the club was still positive and I feel like we've built on that. There is definitely a good feeling around the club because we've started well and we just want to build on each performance every week.

"We've always been together. Going through those difficulties last season has helped bring the team together, but even without those difficulties I think we're a close-knit team and it does show on the pitch. We're ready to fight for each other and do that extra bit of each other."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAina OlaNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest already planning their next transfer moves ahead of January
Forest scouting Ayr fullback Watret
Forest signing Silva could have moved for more money this summer