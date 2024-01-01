Rogers insists Villa can compete on all fronts

Rogers says Villa have a talented squad to compete on all fronts

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers says he is over the moon with their win against Fulham at the weekend and insists they are more than prepared to face Bologna on Tuesday night.

Rogers’ early deflected strike levelled the scoring against the Cottagers before Ollie Watkins and an own goal from Issa Diop sealed 3 points for Villa.

The 22-year-old was happy to extend Villa’s unbeaten sequence to nine matches and spoke on the win which he says was deserved against an in-form Fulham side.

“They (Fulham) are a very good team, we knew that, they’ve got quality all over the pitch,” the midfielder told VillaTV. Not the ideal start but I think once the goal went in, we settled down pretty quickly and played how we normally do.

“I think we were strong, we were determined, we were focused to get back into the game. And we did that pretty quickly. From there on in, we kicked on and got better and better.

“A few chances we probably could have scored in the first half, me being one of them, I would liked to have put them away.

“I think we were very good and then second half we ramped it up again and deserved the win. We’re very happy.”

Bologna mid-week in the Champions League is another huge test for manager Unai Emery’s side which Rogers believes can handle the stress of playing so many fixtures.

“It’s not easy but it’s our job, it’s what we do, it’s what we love. I’m so excited for the next games coming up, we’ve got big games, important games coming up.

“And it’s just about switching your mindset to the next game and being focused for that game. We’ve got a squad to do that, we’ve got players coming back from injury, we’ve got a big squad who are going to be needed.

“You can see that today it’s bigger, everyone’s come back, we’re all united as a team, we all want the same goal.”