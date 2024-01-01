Tribal Football
Rogers happy scoring in Villa win at Fulham
Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers was delighted scoring in victory at Fulham.

Villa came from behind to win 3-1 on Saturday.

Rogers later said: "They scored in the first five minutes, but we knuckled down after that and we dominate pretty much most of the game. We should have scored a few more, but in the second half we put our foot on the gas and we deserved the win.

"It was massive to respond how we did so quickly. It helped settle the nerves and we were generally playing well and to get it so quick did help."

On Emiliano Martinez's penalty save from Andreas Pereira, Rogers also said: "That's why he's the best. That's what he does. If it goes 2-1 anything can happen in the game.

"After the international break you start fresh with a clean slate and to get the win is massive. We have an important week and it's just the start of it."

