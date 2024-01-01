Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Endrick digging in his heels at Real Madrid

Fulham boss Silva fumes: We're all confused

Fulham boss Silva fumes: We're all confused
Fulham boss Silva fumes: We're all confusedAction Plus
Fulham boss Marco Silva was furious with Joachim Andersen's red card in defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Andersen was shown red after clashing with Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Silva later said, "As I understand it, the referees try to avoid judging for small touches.

"It happened to us against West Ham, where the referee explained to us that it was too small a touch. Two or three weeks later, the situation is completely different. We see it week after week, there is no consistent line.

"We are all confused, we don't understand. Even for you (media), fans, coach and players, we are all confused."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAndersen JoachimFulhamAston Villa
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery praises key duo for victory at Fulham
Rogers happy scoring in Villa win at Fulham
Fulham defender Tete: Villa defeat disappointing