Fulham boss Silva fumes: We're all confused

Fulham boss Marco Silva was furious with Joachim Andersen's red card in defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Andersen was shown red after clashing with Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Silva later said, "As I understand it, the referees try to avoid judging for small touches.

"It happened to us against West Ham, where the referee explained to us that it was too small a touch. Two or three weeks later, the situation is completely different. We see it week after week, there is no consistent line.

"We are all confused, we don't understand. Even for you (media), fans, coach and players, we are all confused."