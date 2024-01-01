Villa boss Emery praises key duo for victory at Fulham

Tribal Football
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was delighted with Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez for their victory at Fulham.

Watkins scored in the 3-1 win, while Martinez saved a penalty from Fulham attacker Andreas Pereira.

Emery said afterwards: “Emi Martinez is the best goalkeeper in the world and it means that we need him in moments like today.

“I was sitting on the bench and I was dreaming his save! He did it!

“Watkins is being consistent working tactically defensively and offensively, creating chances too.

“He had a chance in the first half but the goalkeeper (Bernd) Leno made a fantastic save. Watkins scored a fantastic goal.”

