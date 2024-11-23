Rogers delighted with new Villa contract

Morgan Rogers is delighted with his new contract at Aston Villa.

The winger penned a new deal to 2030 this week.

"I’m delighted,” he said of his new deal.

“I’m really happy that the club has shown faith and trust in me. I’m so grateful that I can be here for many more years to come and continue with this project. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Rogers added: “I want to keep improving, keep progressing and try to get better, reaching new heights and new levels.

“It’s been a good start to the season for me personally and as a team, but we’ve got goals and ambitions that we want to achieve.

“I’ve got goals and ambitions for myself and levels that I want to reach. This is just the start for me and I can’t wait to carry on.”

Rogers also said of manager Unai Emery and his staff: “They’ve really taken a shine to wanting to work with me, especially outside on the training pitch and in video sessions.

“They’re trying to improve me and help me to understand what the manager wants from me. They’re helping me to use my best attributes within the team and show what I’m about.

“I owe them a lot and I hope I continue to improve because I know I’ve still got a lot of things to develop and get better. It’s a great group of staff to help me do so.

“They really care about wanting to improve players and I’m no different. I want to learn, I want to improve myself and get better.”

