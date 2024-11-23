Tribal Football
Most Read
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Neymar snaps at Man City midfielder Rodri after Vini Jr dig
Amorim launches new Man Utd era: I'm a dreamer - but don't compare me to young Mourinho
Ipswich boss McKenna: I worked with great young talent at Man Utd

Leeds move for FC Nordsjälland wing-back Svensson amid Prem interest

Paul Vegas
Leeds move for FC Nordsjälland wing-back Svensson amid Prem interest
Leeds move for FC Nordsjälland wing-back Svensson amid Prem interestTribalfootball
Leeds United are moving for FC Nordsjälland wing-back Daniel Svensson.

The Swede international has been linked with Manchester United and Aston Villa this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And now Fotboldirekt says Leeds are said to have sounded out FCN about a price for Svensson.

Svensson told Tipsbladet: "I have not heard anything about it and it is not my focus now. My full focus now is what I do here in FC Nordsjälland.

"So no, I don't know anything about that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSvensson DanielLeedsAston VillaManchester UnitedChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Coventry owner King happy with Gyokeres sale: We'll get more when Sporting CP cash in
Coventry watching Edwards situation at Luton
Van Nistelrooy discussed inside Leicester