Leeds move for FC Nordsjälland wing-back Svensson amid Prem interest

Leeds United are moving for FC Nordsjälland wing-back Daniel Svensson.

The Swede international has been linked with Manchester United and Aston Villa this year.

And now Fotboldirekt says Leeds are said to have sounded out FCN about a price for Svensson.

Svensson told Tipsbladet: "I have not heard anything about it and it is not my focus now. My full focus now is what I do here in FC Nordsjälland.

"So no, I don't know anything about that."