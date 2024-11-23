Villa boss Emery: Where Rogers can improve

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is happy seeing Morgan Rogers sign a new contract.

The manager now wants to see the winger improve his goals and assists record.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He is here with us 10 months ago, joining us in January and his progression has been fantastic, his process is increasing, helping us getting a new level," Emery said. "He can get it. Even there is still work to do to increase more. The national team call for him is fantastic.

"He is feeling good in training sessions and playing matches. We are pushing him and trying to work more getting more of him because I think he can add us more goals, more assists.

"He is always playing doing fantastic work, but I think he can help us be more clinical in the attacking third. This is my concern with him every day.

"The extension of the contract, he deserved it. The club wants to keep the better players and younger players to increase and grow up with us, getting the level we want. One of them is obviously Morgan Rogers."