Rodri says he "cannot respect" Real Madrid for not turning up for Ballon d’Or ceremony

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City star Rodri is cooling suggestions of a future move to Real Madrid. 

The defensive midfielder was being linked to the La Liga giants ahead of the summer transfer window. 

However, the Ballon d’Or winner appears to have lost respect for Real after their behavior following his win over Vinicius Jr

Rodri told The Rest Is Football podcast: “I can't describe the emotion (of winning the Ballon d'Or). In my generation (we) only see two guys winning the trophy (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo). 

“I cannot respect the decision (of Madrid not to turn up to the ceremony). 

“In sport and in life, it's important to win. But I think even more how to lose, and I say always the same - it was my moment, I didn't want to speak about others. 

“They didn't want to be there - I want to be with my club, with my family, the people that were there and clapped me, and that was a fantastic moment.” 

 

