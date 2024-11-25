Real Madrid president Florentino launches new attack on Ballon d'Or: Unknown journalists from Uganda, Namibia

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has launched an attack on the Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Junior's snub.

Real Madrid's delegation refused to attend the awards night in Paris when learning that Manchester City midfielder Rodri would win the gong ahead of the Brazilian.

Now weeks later, Florentino has launched a blast at the organisers when speaking to Tuttosport: "Rodri is a great footballer. He has all our respect, but I will tell you something.

"The Ballon d'Or should have been for Real Madrid. This year they rewarded Rodri for his performances last season. He deserves the Ballon d'Or, but not this year. He deserved it last year, when he won the treble with Manchester City.

"The readers of L'Equipe gave Vinícius as the favourite. It is surprising that the UEFA statement says that the voting system has remained unchanged. They have changed the voting system. It is surprising that, football being a global sport, there are countries where journalists with less than a million inhabitants can vote now.

"There are also journalists who have given up voting for this award, as in the case of the Finn. I must say that I am grateful to him. There are journalists who nobody knows and who were able to vote this year; without the votes of journalists from countries like Uganda, Namibia, Albania and Finland, Vinícius would have won this Ballon d'Or.

"The system must change and there must be recognised people who put their prestige at stake with those votes. Let everyone understand that journalists put their reputation at stake with their vote, we do not know who voted and there are countries that we do not even know; for all these circumstances, we did not participate in the Ballon d'Or Gala."

