Neymar snaps at Man City midfielder Rodri after Vini Jr dig

Al Hilal and Brazil star Neymar has taken aim at Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Neymar has taken issue with Rodri's dig at Ballon d'Or rival and Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr.

Discussing his Brazilian rival, Rodri told Cadena SER: "I think he is a smart guy and over time he will realise that the more they pay attention on the field, the better it will be.

"Athletes are not only what you represent on the field, but also outside of it."

In response, Neymar posted to social media: "He has become a talker now..."

The Brazilian's barb has drawn a major backlash on social media, particularly from Spanish fans today.

