Man City midfielder Rodri: Messi more talented than Ronaldo

Manchester City midfielder Rodri insists Lionel Messi is a bigger talent than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo dominated the game when with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. With Messi now playing for Inter Miami and Ronaldo with Al-Nassr.

Rodri said on El Hormiguero: "Messi is the best, I have no doubt about that. Cristiano is equal to him in many aspects, but he does not have the innate talent that Leo has. For us players, facing them was a revealing experience.

"Messi was lethal wherever he was on the pitch. He only had to touch the ball to know that something was going to happen. That's the difference that makes him unique."

On his Ballon d'Or, Rodri also declared he was dedicating the triumph to Spain's generation of footballers. He explained: "Spain has experienced one of the most extraordinary moments in the history of football, not only with the national team. It is curious that only one of those players has won the Ballon d'Or.

"I wanted to pay homage to that wonderful generation that failed to win it."

