Rodri has hit the training pitch at Manchester City this week.

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner is recovering from ACL surgery after breaking down in August.

Rodri is now running on grass and doing some ball work at the Etihad Campus.

City manager Pep Guardiola said, "Most important for Rodri now is to recover well.

"It's going really well and he feels really good, but step by step we will see."