Man City loanee Perrone says he does not want to return from Como despite Rodri injury

Manchester City may have struggled for midfield depth in Rodri’s absence, and their summer rebuild may require further reinforcements.

However, one of their own midfielders, Maximo Perrone, has made it clear he does not want to return after two seasons out on loan.

The Argentine, signed for £8.2M from Velez Sarsfield in January 2023, was briefly part of City’s treble-winning squad before being loaned out.

“There are agents, representatives, I don’t know anything. As far as I’m concerned, I want to stay here, grow and learn more with Como," he told Calcioline.

“I want to give a hand to my teammates and I’m happy to stay with Cesc. I have an excellent relationship with him. I hope my future is here with Como.”