Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budget
Obi Mikel slams Sancho: He deceived Chelsea fans
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits fans crucial against Feyenoord; explains transfer plans
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma

Man City loanee Perrone says he does not want to return from Como despite Rodri injury

Ansser Sadiq
Man City loanee Perrone says he does not want to return from Como despite Rodri injury
Man City loanee Perrone says he does not want to return from Como despite Rodri injuryAction Plus
Manchester City may have struggled for midfield depth in Rodri’s absence, and their summer rebuild may require further reinforcements.

However, one of their own midfielders, Maximo Perrone, has made it clear he does not want to return after two seasons out on loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Argentine, signed for £8.2M from Velez Sarsfield in January 2023, was briefly part of City’s treble-winning squad before being loaned out.

“There are agents, representatives, I don’t know anything. As far as I’m concerned, I want to stay here, grow and learn more with Como," he told Calcioline.

“I want to give a hand to my teammates and I’m happy to stay with Cesc. I have an excellent relationship with him. I hope my future is here with Como.”

Mentions
RodriPerrone MaximoManchester CityComoPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag
AC Milan and Walker in agreement over his future
Como president Suwarso admits trying for Rashford, Hernandez: We're still viewed as small club