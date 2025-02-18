Rodri delivers positive update on Man City return

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Rodri says he’s feeling positive as he continues his recovery from a knee injury that has sidelined him since September.

The Manchester City midfielder underwent surgery shortly after being forced off in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Having won the Ballon d’Or in October, the 28-year-old has recently stepped up his rehabilitation and rejoined the squad at the City Football Academy.

“I’m feeling very good. In my head, everything is fine,” he said on a video he shot during a recent holiday in the USA.

“I don’t feel unstable in the knee.

“I need to get the strength in the quads and everything. That’s the most important thing.

“One thing is what you think and another is what the body does, so you have to make sure that they connect again. I’m feeling good.

“In this kind of moment, I try to be positive and maybe do all the things you’re not used to – like coming here.

“I’m spending time with my family and working on parts of my body to come back stronger.”

