Rodri: If I could I'd sign Nico for Man City
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has joked about signing Nico Williams.

The Atheltic Bilbao attacker came close to joining Barcelona last summer and remains one of the hottest transfer properties in Europe.

TMW quotes Rodri chatting with Williams on the red carpet at the Ballon d'Or gala in Paris last month.

He joked: "Right now, I would take him to Manchester City, without a doubt, so he can feel the cold of Manchester.

"Well, it's similar to Bilbao..."

The pair are Spain teammates and won the Euros together last summer.

 

