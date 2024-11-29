Getafe president Torres: I had an agreement with Guardiola

Getafe president Angel Torres has revealed he had a deal in place to hire Pep Guardiola as coach.

The agreement arrived before the now Manchester City manager was promoted from Barcelona B to the first team after the removal of Frank Rijkaard.

Torres recalled to Marca: "Yes, we reached an agreement in the VIP room at Barajas with his agent. They wanted (Michael) Laudrup and I had reached an agreement with Txiki Begiristain, who was the Sporting Director, and Guardiola, who was coaching the reserve team in the Tercera Division, was going to come.

"The situation is that Rijkaard's results were not in his favour, they had to fire him and they decided that Guardiola should come in."

Torres was also reminded of getting close to signing Barcelona hero Samuel Eto'o/

"Yes, he was at Leganés at the time," added the Getafe president.

