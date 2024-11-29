Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong
Hiddink: Ten Hag was wrong with staff hires at Man Utd
Arsenal's injury crisis worsens as defender set for 3 months on sidelines
Man Utd interested in Benfica defender in £50M deal

Getafe president Torres: I had an agreement with Guardiola

Carlos Volcano
Getafe president Torres: I had an agreement with Guardiola
Getafe president Torres: I had an agreement with GuardiolaAction Plus
Getafe president Angel Torres has revealed he had a deal in place to hire Pep Guardiola as coach.

The agreement arrived before the now Manchester City manager was promoted from Barcelona B to the first team after the removal of Frank Rijkaard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Torres recalled to Marca: "Yes, we reached an agreement in the VIP room at Barajas with his agent. They wanted (Michael) Laudrup and I had reached an agreement with Txiki Begiristain, who was the Sporting Director, and Guardiola, who was coaching the reserve team in the Tercera Division, was going to come.

"The situation is that Rijkaard's results were not in his favour, they had to fire him and they decided that Guardiola should come in."

Torres was also reminded of getting close to signing Barcelona hero Samuel Eto'o/

"Yes, he was at Leganés at the time," added the Getafe president.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaGuardiola PepGetafeBarcelonaManchester CityLeganesPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract
Man City midfielder Rodri: Real Madrid? Pep just signed a new contract here!
Guardiola, Man City & this new contract: Pep just signed up for biggest challenge of career