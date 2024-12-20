Robinson opens door to Fulham departure

Tribal Football
Fulham left back Antonee Robinson has revealed that he's open to departing the club.

The American is set to discover whether he is truly wanted by top clubs in the Premier League.

When the winter window opens, Robinson may find teams ready to bid for his signature.

Per Marca, the American international described his happiness at being at Fulham, but also admitted that a big move was a lure, stating: 

"I'm very happy here. The fact that there is interest from other teams is great. 

“Obviously, it all comes down to whether someone wants me enough to pay what Fulham would ask. 

“So, if the club sees it as a good idea, I would leave."

