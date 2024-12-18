Tribal Football
Prem giants circle Fulham for Robinson
Fulham face a major battle to keep hold of Antonee Robinson in January.

The USA fullback is being followed by the Premier League's biggest clubs this season.

Marca says Liverpool and Manchester City are planning a move for Robinson next month.

Both giants are in the market for a new left-back.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the running for Robinson.

However, Fulham manager Marco Silva hopes to keep the left-back for as long as possible.

 

