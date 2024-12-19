Tribal Football
Fulham eyeing Brighton striker Ferguson

Fulham are eyeing Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva is keen to boost his attacking options next month and is aware that Brighton are willing to loan out Ferguson for the second-half of the season.

The Independent says Brighton are keen to send the youngster away in order to secure consistent playing time.

And Silva is ready to pounce, with such a deal suiting both parties.

Ferguson has a contract with Brighton to 2028.

 

 

