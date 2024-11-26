Robertson speaks out on Salah's contract situation at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has shared his thoughts on the contract situation of three key players at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are set to leave the club at the end of the season if no offer is made regarding their contracts soon with clubs able to negotiate offers as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Advertisement Advertisement

Robertson has spoken in the club’s most recent press conference ahead of a tough clash with Real Madrid this Wednesday and remains adamant that all three players are giving their all for the club.

“Honestly, for us as players it's nothing we can get involved in. All I can say is you look at Mo today, yesterday, he is the ultimate professional. In fairness that goes for Trent and Virgil who are in similar positions. Every one of them is focused on the next game, they have been leaders this season. For us in the training room, if they can do that then we can do that. They are not being distracted by anything else.”

"He (Salah) doesn't look sad to me. Mo comes into training every single day with a smile on his face, in the gym and training pitch working as hard as ever. He is one of the happiest people in the training ground. He looks happy at all times. He's such a focused individual he'll be at his house now focused on tomorrow night. That's what the best players in the world do."

The defender also spoke on leadership and the importance of senior players playing a role in the dressing room especially when fighting for the title this season which can take its toll on the younger members of the side.

“Only a few of us have had experience of winning the two big trophies and we have to dip into that to help the new and younger players. It can be easy to become carried away and look too far ahead but we in the dressing room can make sure that doesn't happen, likes of me, Mo, Virgil, Ali can make sure that doesn't happen.”

Players such as Robertson are long serving members of the squad and will have to show the qualities needed on and off the pitch to set an example to a squad who will be hoping to win every competition they are in this season.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play