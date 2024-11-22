Ex-Liverpool chief Moore adamant FSG doing all they can to secure star trio to new deals

Former Liverpool chief exec Peter Moore insists the club's owners are working hard to secure star trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to new contracts.

For the moment, all three players will come off contract in June.

Moore said at Soccerex in Miami: "It remains to be seen but I am old enough to remember Kevin Keegan going to Hamburg and thinking the world was collapsing around us.

"Who is (John) Toshack going to give the ball to? And someone said we've got this guy from Celtic...(Kenny) Dalglish. You know, so life goes on.

"I don't know what is going to happen but it is Trent, it's Mo, it's Virgil and it's hard to imagine any of those leaving Liverpool.

"Ownership, I know ownership (FSG) is working feverishly to get deals done with all three and whether it is all three, two of the three, one of three or none of the three, I don't know.

"You look at those players and what I do like is they all seem dedicated right now and there is nobody, particularly those three, that has taken a game off for some reason. And they are, even in Trent's case, they are the senior citizens and you look at what they offer.

"So come January, particularly in Trent's case, we'll see what happens but I know that ownership is talking with their respective agents, I am sure feverishly. But it won't be cheap."

Moore added: "You recall in the old days, you used to have your spine which was the goalkeeper; centre-half; centre-forward. And I remember - and this is how old I am! - it was Tommy Lawrence, Ron Yates, Ian St John.

"So you had that spine and you had the 'Flying Pig' one of the best goalkeepers around at that time (Lawrence), Ron Yates, a colossus of a man. St John, not a colossus of a man, but someone who could score goals out of nowhere.

"And I think ownership will look back and they lost Philippe Coutinho (to Barcelona in January 2018), which was unbelievably dramatic when I was there. But ownership knew this was an opportunity for us to take one player and buy two world-class players for the money Barcelona was paying for Philippe and it worked out brilliantly as a result.

"But also making sure you build a squad. Alisson, we love Ali and we can't wait for him to get back but no-one worries about the goalkeeper with Kelleher, who would start for most Premier League teams. Fingers crossed, it's November."

