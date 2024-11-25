Carragher slams Salah over Liverpool contract claim: You're SELFISH

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has branded Mohamed Salah "selfish" for raising his contract situation after Sunday's win at Southampton.

Off contract in June, Salah told US TV that Liverpool had made no contact with him about discussing new terms.

"I must say I am very disappointed with Mo Salah," Carragher told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. "Liverpool have Real Madrid midweek (in the Champions League) and Man City at the weekend.

"That's the story right now."

He added: "If he keeps putting comments out, his agent puts out cryptic messages, that is selfish. That is thinking about themselves and not the football club."

 

