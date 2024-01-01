Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week

Robertson set to leave Man City for Cardiff

Robertson set to leave Man City for Cardiff
Robertson set to leave Man City for Cardiff this summer
Robertson set to leave Man City for Cardiff this summerAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson is leaving the club on a permanent basis.

He is set to sign for Wales-based team Cardiff City, who play in the English Championship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror, the Australian international is signing in a deal worth £1 million plus a significant sell-on clause.

The 21-year-old did enjoy a successful loan spell at Portsmouth last term, playing 23 times.

While Pompey wanted him back, they appear to have lost out to Cardiff in the sweepstakes to sign Robertson.

Mentions
Robertson AlexCardiffManchester CityFootball TransfersPremier LeagueChampionship
Related Articles
Sergio Gomez: LaLiga & Spain happy seeing him back with Real Sociedad
Sevilla welcome Iheanacho as he plans for Navas reunion
Galatasaray in contact with Man City outcast Phillips