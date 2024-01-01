Robertson set to leave Man City for Cardiff

Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson is leaving the club on a permanent basis.
He is set to sign for Wales-based team Cardiff City, who play in the English Championship.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Per The Mirror, the Australian international is signing in a deal worth £1 million plus a significant sell-on clause.
The 21-year-old did enjoy a successful loan spell at Portsmouth last term, playing 23 times.
While Pompey wanted him back, they appear to have lost out to Cardiff in the sweepstakes to sign Robertson.