Sergio Gomez: LaLiga & Spain happy seeing him back with Real Sociedad

Sergio Gómez has been one of the standout players across Spain’s matches at the Olympic Games. He is one of the leaders of the national team and is performing well in the football tournament, and next season he will play in LALIGA EA SPORTS for Real Sociedad, who have signed the Catalan player from Manchester City on a six-year deal.

Gómez was born in Badalona on 4th September 2000 and took his first footballing steps in his hometown, before joining RCD Espanyol, where he excelled before entering the FC Barcelona academy. He stayed there for four years, evolving as a player and attracting interest.

A move abroad at the age of 17

The player signed for Borussia Dortmund, moving from Barça, at the age of 17. In his German adventure he played few minutes and was loaned two seasons later to SD Huesca, with whom he achieved promotion to LALIGA EA SPORTS. He was excellent on loan at the Spanish club, and then moved from Borussia Dortmund to Anderlecht, where he only stayed for one season but where he impressed, as Manchester City signed him for 15 million euros.

Sergio Gomez LaLiga

A versatile player with speed and shooting

Sergio Gómez is an avowed admirer of Andrés Iniesta and David Silva, and has varied his position to become a versatile player who can play in several parts on the pitch. At Anderlecht and Manchester City, he has mostly played at left-back, but with the Spanish national team he plays as a left winger, although he also occasionally appears on the right flank in order to get inside and test his powerful shot.

It was in Belgian that the Catalan player truly demonstrated what he could do. Vincent Kompany, his coach at Anderlecht, explained to the youngster that, based on what he achieved at SD Huesca, his best position was probably at full-back because of his speed and ability to drive forward. In that position, he managed to score seven goals and provide 15 assists during his Anderlecht season, which led Manchester City and Pep Guardiola to sign him. The Catalan coach also deployed Gómez in that full-back position, although he didn’t always manage to enjoy a consistent run in the side.

After winning the treble with Manchester City, he now wants Olympic gold

Sergio Gómez achieved the treble with the English club in 2022/23, as well as securing another Premier League title this past season. Now he has a new mission and that is to win the Olympic Games and return home with a gold medal around his neck. He is an undisputed starter for coach Santi Denia and, in Spain’s first match against Uzbekistan, he scored the winning goal. He has participated in almost all the minutes that Spain have played so far and is absolutely a rising star, one who’ll then return to LALIGA EA SPORTS, three years after his adventure with SD Huesca.