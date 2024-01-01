Sevilla welcome Iheanacho as he plans for Navas reunion

Kelechi Iheanacho has joined Sevilla FC, becoming the club’s fifth summer signing under new coach Javi Garcia Pimienta.

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker, who began his career in 2014 in his homeland, made the move to Europe the following season with Manchester City, initially playing in the English club's youth teams. He went on to make 64 appearances for the City first team, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists over the next two seasons. In 2017, Iheanacho joined Leicester City going on to play a total of 232 games in all competitions, with 61 goals and 34 assists up until the 2023/24 season.

Iheanacho has also played a total of 19 games in European competition, with seven games in the Champions League, another 11 in the UEFA Europa League and one in the Conference League. For Nigeria, he has made 55 appearances and scored 19 goals to date. His greatest achievement came in 2017 when he won the Under-17 World Cup.

In his first interview with club channels, he expressed his delight at joining Sevilla FC: “I'm really happy coming to Sevilla. It's been stressful the last 24 hours. But I needed to get things done quickly. I'm very excited and happy coming to this club.”

Kelechi Iheanacho LaLiga

He also spoke about linking up with fellow Nigerian, Chidera Ejuke, as they become the first Nigerian players in the club’s history: “Obviously, it's the first time having Nigerians in the team, so hopefully it will bring good luck and we'll give our best for the football club and for the fans to help the team to achieve great success this season. I think we're happy to be here, and I know Nigerians are happy as well. So hopefully we enjoy it, and it will be a good one.”

He revealed that Sevilla FC was always his first choice, despite offers from other clubs: “Yes, there were a lot of offers from a lot of clubs but there was a clear identity of what they want me to do here and why they brought me here and football-wise, environment and everything. I had it clear that I wanted to come here. I'm going to embrace it and give it my all."

The Nigerian striker is not looking for individual targets but instead wants to focus on the team: “The aims are not really personal because obviously, I can have a target for myself, but the most important thing is the team. Together we can achieve great things this season. We just have to give 100% every game. And whatever comes out of the game, we go again, no complacency, and just keep going every single game. Hopefully, we'll be up there in the table and go really far this season.”

Moving to Sevilla FC means he will once again play alongside Jesús Navas, the player who gave him his first-ever assist for Manchester City: “That was a long, long time ago. Jesus Navas is a legend in this city and this football club. He's a great human being. He's a lovely guy, and he's a good footballer as well. He gave me my first assist, and I am grateful to him for that. Here we go again, I am coming to meet him in his home. I'll be happy to see him soon and to play with him.