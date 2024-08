Galatasaray in contact with Man City outcast Phillips

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is being linked with Galatasaray.

The England international spent the second-half of last season on-loan at West Ham and is expected to leave City this summer.

A move within England has been mooted for Phillips, however his agents are also fielding enquiries from abroad.

The Sun says Gala are interested in the midfielder.

And it's suggested Phillips is open to a move to Istanbul to revive his career.