Umar Sadiq exclusive: Hopes for Real Sociedad; fitness; those Almeria return rumours

Umar Sadiq has declared himself fully fit and ready to fight for his place at Real Sociedad.

The Nigeria international striker has been working his way back into the plans of La Real coach Imanol Alguacil this season after recovering from a serious knee injury last term.

Fresh from his cameo in Sunday's win against Real Betis, Sadiq offered a quick Q&A with Tribalfootball.com about his time with La Real, his career ambitions and also hopes with the Super Eagles.

How are you after last season's knee problems?

I feel good and my knee is perfect. Yes, I feel stronger after my rehab.

Did you learn anything about yourself when working back from the knee injury?

I learnt how to be strong mentally and appreciate every moment in football.

There does appear a place as the senior centre-forward for you in Imanol's line-up - do you think you can make that place your own.

I will try. Let’s see what happens. Let’s see what will happen as the season progresses.

What about these rumours of a January move away? Could we see you at another LaLiga club like Getafe?

I don’t know. Let’s see what will happen in the future.

Are you aware of the Almeria fans urging the club to try to re-sign you? What do you make of that?

With Almeria, it’s always a pleasure. We never know what the future comes with.

What's the feeling inside the Real Sociedad dressing room about the season so far? Can the team shoot for higher?

As a team, we all want to impress and give everything for the shirt, also to take the club where it’s supposed to be.

Has the team missed Mikel Merino? How important was his leadership?

We all know how important he is, but every season is different and we have other great players here also.

You played with David Silva - was he as good as people say?

Yes, he is so special both on and off the field. So glad to have played with him.

Do you have a message for Nigeria's fans after the Rwanda defeat?

Nigerian fans should keep supporting the Super Eagles.

Do you feel part of the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco?

Of course. It is always a dream to represent Nigeria.