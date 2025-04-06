River Plate winger Subiabre scouted by Arsenal, Man Utd

River Plate's teenage winger Ian Subiabre is attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Subiabre, 18, has only played a total of ten senior matches for River Plate .

However, the Argentine talent already attracting interest from major European clubs.

This is reported by journalist Sebastián Srur, who states Manchester United and Arsenal are watching Subiabre.

The interest is described as strong - but it is not clear whether either the clubs plan to make a signing attempt in the near future.

Subiabre's contract with River Plate runs through 2026.